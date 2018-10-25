The El Dorado Springs DECA Chapter cordially invites you to the 23rd Annual Veterans Day Assembly in the Upper Gym (High School Gym) beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. There will be a reception to follow on the new Mezzanine for our honored guests and community members.

DECA needs to update the list of those individuals from our community who are currently serving in one of our nation’s military branches. If you have someone that needs to either be added or deleted from our current list, please contact Kristal Swopes at 417/876-3112 Ext. 241.

Our highly anticipated construction project is very close to being finished. Please feel free to use the new entrance on Park Street. We hope that you will join us on this special day as we honor our veterans and those who are currently serving.