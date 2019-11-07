The El Dorado Springs High School DECA chapter cordially invites you to the 24th Annual Veterans Day Assembly beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in the Upper Gym.

Join us as we honor our veterans and recognize those who are currently serving in one of the branches of our nation’s military.

This year to help honor area veterans, DECA will be organizing a food, clothing, and hygiene product drive for Brotherhood of Warriors. Brotherhood of Warriors distributes clothing and hygiene items monthly to the homeless and homeless veterans. If you would like to help with this cause you can bring nonperishable canned or boxed food items, clothing (clean and in good condition) and personal hygiene items to the assembly.

A reception will be held following the assembly for our veterans and community members in attendance. Handicap accessible parking will be available in the Elementary Gym Parking Lot (on Park Street). If you have any questions please contact Kristal Swopes at 417-876-3112 Ext. 241 or email her at kswopes@eldok12.org.