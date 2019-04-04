During the El Dorado Springs city Council meeting on March 25, City Manager Bruce Rogers said several things would likely decrease the city’s revenue for the next year. He said that Bonnie Keith was no longer going to rent the old shirt factory building on E Thompson Street for $750 a month; Shoko would close in May of this year and Kennon Ready Mix was moving outside of town. When asked Rogers said the city would lose several thousand dollars in sales tax money from Shopko and Kennon Ready Mix.

Present were members Mayor Brad True, Randy Bland, Jim Luster, Nick Bland and Cory Gayman. Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin were present as well as Dennis Talley from Mid Missouri Insurance.

Councilman Randy Bland mentioned he will resign because he and his wife are moving out of town. Bland has been a city councilman for about 15 years.

The council passed a resolution authorizing the withdrawal from Midwest Public Risk of Missouri. Rogers explained that the city is a member of MPR for work comp insurance and health insurance. He said the city has been with MPR since the early 90’s and the rates have always been reasonable. Three years ago, the premium was $30,000. After the fire- fighters were injured, the premium went to $101,000 and now is $143,000. The premium for next year will be $168,000 or possibly higher. Talley got a quote for the city from Missouri Rural Service Workers’ Compensation Insurance for $121,000. MPR requires a 90 notice to leave the coverage.

During the managers report, Rogers mentioned that Riley Julian had cleaned up by the dam and trimmed the trees and weeds at Nine Wonders. Rogers mentioned the possibility of building a shelter house, walking trail, possibly a dock, grills, picnic tables and playground equipment. R. Bland said he had talked to different groups in town about the possibility of helping out or supplying money to help with the new park.

Gayman asked if it was in the budget to do this? Rogers said that prices or the shelter house was between $8,000 – $10,000, $200 per grill and around $440 – $600 per table. He said the money would have to come from the Capital Improvement fund reserves. Rogers also mentioned the need to measure around the dam and do a little more work.

Rogers said the Nine Wonders Lady Optimist Club had recently installed swings at the ball fields and showed interest in placing additional equipment. They mentioned a rock climbing wall. The retail price is $8,422, with their price being $6,485. The club offered to pay for half of the cost if the city could install the equipment. Half would be roughly $3,242.50.

Gayman asked about the cost of installation. Rogers said the city workers could install the equipment and also the safety area around the equipment. Luster asked what kind of liability is involved. Rogers answered the same as the other equipment already in place. Gayman asked if the Lady Optimists were set on placing it at the ball field or if they are open to placing it in the Southside Park. Rogers said he would mention it to them.

Rogers also mentioned a wind farm in Western Kansas had gotten Missouri Public Service Commission approval for a transmission line across northern Missouri.

The MPUA pool the city purchases electricity from is purchasing 200 MW from the wind farm. The pool will save approximately $10,000 per year. In 2023, the city should start seeing a savings of about $200,000 on cost of electricity if everything goes as planned.