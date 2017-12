PROVEN WORKHORSE – The director of CCMH radiology with the cat scan machine, a Siemens Definition AS, the hospital added seven years ago at a cost of about $300,000.

DIGITAL X-RAY – Melissa Baker, Director of Radiology at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, stands with the latest addition for her department, a Digital Agfa DX – D – 600, the hospital just added at a cost of about $225,000.