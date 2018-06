The second annual Dinner in the Park Opera House Arts Council fundraiser is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, in City Park.

Sam and Ron, The Tunesmiths, will entertain as well as the Municipal Band.

Catering by Count on Us. Dinner tickets are $20 each and are available at Allison’s Quick Lube, Fugate Motors, Home Furnishings, Mid Missouri Bank, Mike and Joe’s and the El Dorado Springs Sun.

Proceeds go to continued enhancements to the Park sound system.