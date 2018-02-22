Do you have a fantastic photo that makes a statement about our community or the area? The winner will be featured on the cover of the 2018-2019 Discover! El Dorado Springs Magazine, the Chamber’s Community and Business publication! From history, people or nature, and events like the Picnic, youth fair, park scenes, parades or wildlife might be a theme. Email photographs in JPEG format to: director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com.

Rules: Submit by 6 p.m, Friday, Feb. 23. Send as many photos as you like (one per email). Please include photo location, caption and contact information (including phone). Photos must be originals, not infringing on copyright or trademark materials. Contestants agree the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce may use the photo at its discretion in print and online promotion of the community (with photographer credit). Contest judges decisions are final.