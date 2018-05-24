Buddy Poppies will be distributed by VFW Post 257 in El Dorado Springs on Friday , May 25, and Saturday, May 26. Post members and the Auxiliary will be at various businesses to hand out the poppies which are hand made by disabled veterans.

All donations go to Post 257 Relief Fund and is used to assist veterans and community members who are in distress. Your generous donation will be wisely used and greatly appreciated right here in our own community.

For more information please contact Post Commander, Brent Beckman at 876-4298.