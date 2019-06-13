Statewide Pedestrian Awareness Campaign Kicks off June 10

Whether driving a vehicle, walking or biking, keep your head up and be alert – you don’t want to miss what matters. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is announcing a week-long campaign June 10-16 focusing on pedestrian safety. The campaign will be geared toward pedestrians and drivers, educating both about being alert and what to watch out for to ensure everyone is safe.

In preliminary 2018 data, 97 pedestrians were killed in Missouri and 254 were seriously injured. The top pedestrian contributing factors involved were failure to yield, alcohol or drug impairment, and distraction/inattention.

“We want to be sure that citizens are as safe as possible in all modes of transportation,” said MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “We encourage all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to make safe choices so everyone, no matter the mode of transportation, makes it to their destination safely.”

Keep the following pedestrian safety tips in mind anytime you walk:

· Drivers and pedestrians need to make eye contact with each other. Don’t assume that the other one has seen you.

· If you must exit a stalled vehicle alongside the roadway, do so on the opposite side of traffic and do not attempt to walk across the oncoming traffic.

· Only cross at an intersection or crosswalk – stepping out from between parked cars or other obstacles by the road can keep a driver from being able to see you and stop in time.

Look left, right and then left again before crossing an intersection or crosswalk – you always want to double check the lane that you’ll be entering first.

Be aware of drivers even when you are in a designated crosswalk – drivers can look and use their mirrors, but there are always blind spots.

Avoid walking while wearing headphones – you won’t to be able to hear if a car is coming.

Always wear brightly colored clothing for visibility when exercising alongside a roadway.

Always walk against the flow of traffic rather than with the traffic.

Always be cautious when exiting parking lots and be on the lookout for pedestrians.

For more information, visit savemolives.com or follow on social media at Save MO Lives.