ALMOST THERE – In a short time the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has been able to collect $39,500 in pledges for a $44,000 matching grant that would provide sidewalks on North and South Park and from the corner of Park and Hospital Road, east to Hwy. 32. This is Phase II of the Sidewalk to the Future, the first phase being along Hwy 54.

All pledges must be in no later than Wed. Dec. 28.

But don’t wait to the last minute. Do it now before Christmas. Make it part of your holiday giving. Contact the Chamber today and contribute to this project.

Pictured are: (from left) Assistant Executive Director Peggy Snodgrass and Chamber Executive Director Jackson Tough.