Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park and the St Louis Astronomical Society invite the public to view the Perseid Meteor Shower from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 10. Meet in the field in front of the Babler monument located up the hill from the park entrance.

While a nearly full moon may interfere with seeing fainter meteors, brighter ones should still be visible. Members of the St Louis Astronomical Society will also provide telescopic views of the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn if skies permit. Participants should bring a lawn chair or blanket, dress for temperature drops and bring insect repellent. Red light flashlights should be used to maintain dark adaptation. Participants are welcome to bring food and drink.

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Drive in Wildwood, west of St. Louis. For more information, please contact Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park at 636-458-3813.

For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.