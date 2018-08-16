Two people have been taken into custody following a search warrant in Milo Tuesday morning. According to officials, a team raided a Milo home as part of an ongoing investigation by the investigations unit.

According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, suspected methamphetamines, multiple firearms, and stolen property were recovered during the search warrant.

Mosher said the victims have been contacted regarding their stolen property.

The suspects have been identified as 52-year-old Melanie A Person from Milo, and Bobby G Johnson Jr., 52, also from Milo.

Person and Johnson have both been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property and Keeping or Maintain a Public Nuisance.

Both suspects are being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

*This press release has been issued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for information only. Any names given in this release are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.