Would you like to visit with friends, classmates and family while sitting in air conditioning at the “Picnic”? If so, all you need to do is volunteer to sit at the E.H.S. Alumni Booth for a couple of hours and you can do just that.

Hours have been changed to 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. each night of the Picnic. For more information or to sign up, call Lana Wilson @ 417/321-4256 or 660/598-2320.