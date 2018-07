The Fair Haven Park Board will host an all-you-care-to-eat breakfast smorgasbord from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30.

For a donation of $6 for adults or $4 for children age 4 – 10, the menu will include pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee or tea.

The proceeds will be used to keep up the park which is located eight miles NE of Walker on Hwy. C, about that SW of Schell City or two miles NW of Harwood.