El Do Youth, Incorporated, is proud to announce a partnership agreement with West Central Missouri Community Action Agency which will bring new and expanded programming to community and area residents.

The El Do Youth Board is responsible for the renovation of one of El Dorado Springs’ most well-known buildings, the old Liston School at 508 North Main. Known as the El Do Youth Center since 2012, the facility has hosted a variety of community programs including Trivia Night, Daddy-Daughter Dance, After School Care, and weekend youth events. Mike Ash, El Do Youth Board President, commented, “The Board is excited about this opportunity to expand use of this beautiful building to bring needed programs to the community along with sustainability and vitality to our efforts. West Central brings a diverse combination of expertise, understanding of the community, energy, and a committed team that works well with the Youth Board.”

The new programming brings a new name: The Liston Center. Kelly Ast, West Central Community Initiatives Coordinator, said, “Our programs will be designed to provide wrap-around services to families and people of all ages. The many El Dorado residents who attended school here already know and refer to the building as “Liston,” and we want to honor and acknowledge that tradition. Youth services will remain an important part of our focus, but we also want to serve adults and senior citizens. We feel the name change will better reflect our efforts in the community.”

Activities already underway include a workforce development and job skills program called El Dorado Works! The initiative will help individuals improve job skills, develop a resume, achieve on-line job certifications, and help individuals connect with employers. Classes will also be offered to employers seeking training opportunities for existing employees. Drop-in child care services will be available to participating parents while they are in the building. Crystal Yoakum, West Central Skill Up Coordinator, said, “We have a great group started, and welcome additional enrollments! Our classes are easy-going and fun, and we tailor information to the needs of the participant.” El Dorado Works! classes are held each Thursday and are funded by a Coover Grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks. For more information, contact Crystal at 660-476-2185.

Also underway is the Osage Prairie YMCA Summer Camp. Designed for students age 5-12, the camp will continue through August 20, with half or full-day sessions available. Interested families should call or leave a message for YMCA Director Jeff Snyder at 417-876-5439. Scholarships are available. Jeff commented, “The YMCA is excited to offer programming in El Dorado Springs, and to be working with the El Do Youth Board and West Central. We have a great staff and lots of fun activities planned, so don’t miss out! We will continue to enroll throughout the summer, so give us a call!

The El Do Youth Board will also continue to host community activities at the building, and the building will still be available for use as an event center for birthdays, reunions, and receptions. To rent the building, call the Youth Center at 417-876-5439, and check out both the El Do Youth Center Incorporated Facebook page and the new Liston Center Facebook page.