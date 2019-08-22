El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Special Board of Education Meeting met at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the High School/Middle School Library/Media Center
Tax rate hearing
I. Call To Order
II. Proposed Tax Rate
a. 2018 Assessed Valuation $94,740,775
b. 2019 Assessed Valuation $96,050,604
c. Operating Levy Ceiling $3.2588 Proposed: $3.2588 (2018–$3.2207)
d. Debt Service Levy Ceiling $0.6007 Proposed: $.54 (2018–$0.54)
e. Total Proposed Levy $3.7988
III. Patron Comment
IV. Adjourn to open Session
Open session
I. Approve Agenda
II. Set Tax Rate
New Tax Rate Ceiling $3.2588
Debt Service Levy Ceiling $.54
Total Levy $3.7607 per $100 of assessed valuation
III. Any further Re-consideration of Dual Sport Issue
IV. Adjourn
Tentative agenda posted Aug. 16.
