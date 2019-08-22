El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Special Board of Education Meeting met at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 in the High School/Middle School Library/Media Center

Tax rate hearing

I. Call To Order

II. Proposed Tax Rate

a. 2018 Assessed Valuation $94,740,775

b. 2019 Assessed Valuation $96,050,604

c. Operating Levy Ceiling $3.2588 Proposed: $3.2588 (2018–$3.2207)

d. Debt Service Levy Ceiling $0.6007 Proposed: $.54 (2018–$0.54)

e. Total Proposed Levy $3.7988

III. Patron Comment

IV. Adjourn to open Session

Open session

I. Approve Agenda

II. Set Tax Rate

New Tax Rate Ceiling $3.2588

Debt Service Levy Ceiling $.54

Total Levy $3.7607 per $100 of assessed valuation

III. Any further Re-consideration of Dual Sport Issue

IV. Adjourn

Tentative agenda posted Aug. 16.