The 137th El Dorado Springs Picnic came and went last week, July 18, for set up and street dance, then three days of carnival rides, corndogs and hamburgers, class reunions, entertainment in the Park, kids games and lots of visiting.

El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers told the Sun Tuesday, “It went without a problem. The weather was favorable. I felt like Jimmy Fortune did a very fine job. I think Mark Collie also did a very good job.”

Q. What did you think about the size of the crowd?

“I didn’t think the crowd was as big as we’ve had in the past. I’ve talked with people who book entertainment. I talked with several other places. That all tell me that crowds have been down the last few years. “

Q. Do you think it’s the economy, the heat or what?

“Well, probably the economy more than anything. I was talking to Mark Collie after the performance. He said the same thing. The crowd for the last few years has been smaller.”

Q. Any estimate or number of people in the Park on Friday night and Saturday night?

“Oh, Friday night I would say around 2,500. On Saturday night, probably 2,000.”

Q. Jimmy Fortune was more popular?

“Well, he was with the Statler Brothers for 21 years, so that probably helped him a lot.”

Q. When will you get figures on the carnival receipts?

“Our revenue from the carnival was like $17,900. A lot of the expenses haven’t come in yet. I’m not in the office, but we know what our banner revenue was and what our booth space revenue was and what our carnival revenue is. Those are the three main ones. Then they also held fundraisers but that money is kinda earmarked for next year’s entertainment.