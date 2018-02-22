The City of El Dorado Springs has established the following charges for rural fire service and dues.

Annual renewal charge for present member – $65.

New member or Rejoin Fee – $75 plus annual charge of $65.

Charges are calculated on the basis of one membership charge of $75 and one annual charge of $65 per individual property or residence. All renewals must be paid by March 15, 2018.

Charges for responding to non-member fires

The City reserves the right to not respond to a non-member fire call. If the City does respond to a non-member fire call, the charges will be calculated as follows:

Responding to a call – $100.

Fighting a structural fire – $250 per hour.

Commercial vehicular or grass fire – $150 per hour.

Payments may be made at City Hall, 135 West Spring Street, during normal business hours.