Wayside Inn Museum 4th Annual Art Show and Sales, featuring original art and photography by the local artists from El Dorado Springs and surrounding areas coming. Artwork will be on display Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m., and Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. during the weeks of June 3 to June 24 at the Wayside Inn Museum.

If you are interested in showing and/or selling some of your artwork or photography bring them down to the museum June 1 and 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., or call 417/296-4684 to make an arrangement.

Artwork includes all types of drawings, paintings, paperwork, wood carvings, sculpture and photography. Artwork will be displayed in a gallery style format.

A reception will be held for viewers to meet the artists from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.