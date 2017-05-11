Members of American Legion Auxiliary, Koca-Reeder-Giddens Post #233, El Dorado Springs, received a letter from District 6 President Shirlee Schroder informing them that she recommends that the charter for El Dorado Springs, Unit #233 be cancelled for the following reasons:

A unit is required by Department Constitution to have ten paid senior members to be considered a unit. Fewer that ten senior members have paid their dues for the last two years. Although efforts have bee made for the last year, the adequate number has not been reached.

The only person willing to hold an office is the Unit Secretary/Treasurer. Due to declining health she had decided to give up trying to keep the unit going, For the last two years, serious efforts to reach old members to renew and seek new members has been unsuccessful.

Current members were encouraged to join the Auxiliary in Nevada, Sheldon or Stockton.

The America Legion Auxiliary, founded in 1919, is the world’s largest patriotic service organization. There are no records to establish the founding of the Koca-Reeder-Giddens Post 233 of the Auxiliary in El Dorado Springs.