The El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department would like to invite the public to our 125th Anniversary celebration. This will be held from 12 – 3 p.m. Dec. 16, at 1207 South Main Street, El Dorado Springs.

Please come and view pictures of our past as we look forward to our continued service to our community.

Enjoy a hotdog and conversation with our volunteer fire fighters who are committed to your safety.

Respectfully,

El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Fighters