The El Dorado Springs School Board held a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22, with all present: Chad Whitesell, Benny Broer, Mark Burley, Terri Shepard, Josh Floyd, Nathan Nury and Darrell Eason – presiding. Items on the agenda included setting the tax levy and revisiting the dual sports question.

The board set the new tax operating levy at $3.2588 and the debt service levy at $0.54 for a total levy of $3.7988 per $100 assessed valuation.

The 2018 operating levy was $3.2207. The 2018 debt service levy was the same – $0.54.

The 2018 assessed valuation for the district was $94,740,775. The 2019 assessed valuation is $96,050,604.

In closed session, the bord hired Stave Wisemen to teach High School Geometry.