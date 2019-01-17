At its Jan. 10 meeting, the El Dorado Springs Board of Education (with all present) went over the contract for a School Resource Officer offered by Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary. The board approved the contract with a number of changes and sent it back to the sheriff.

Supt. Mark Koca said Thursday night after the meeting that he was not comfortable releasing the sheriff’s document to the press. On Monday, Shf. McCrary told the Sun that the changes the board made improved the document but he was not ready to release it until the County Commissioners had time to look it over. He also said that some provisions in the contract probably should not be made public for the safety of the school.

Shf. McCrary did say that the goal is to have the SRO in place on Feb. 1 and every day the school is in session. An SRO will be present at all school events where the school wants one.

The sheriff said the SRO will not enforce school policy but may refer infractions to school administrators.

He said the SRO will likely monitor vehicle traffic before and after school.

Shf. McCrary said that after the County Commission approves the SRO contract he will release a copy to the Sun with the parts deleted that might compromise school security.

In other action at the school board meeting, the board received three bids to provide student bus service (Apple Bus, First Student and the current provider, Durham) and accepted the bid from Apple Bus for three years for $625,063.80 for the first year. Supt. Koca said the school will rehire all the Durham employees it can including the supervisor.

The board accepted a bid from Acme Floor for $25,401 to refinish the upper gym floor.

The board declared the high jump and pole vault mats as surplus property.

In closed session, the board approved the contract for Mark Koca as superintendent for 2019-20. The board accepted the resignation of Holly Gemes as High School history teacher and Jill Moffat as Elementary teacher, both at the end of the school year.