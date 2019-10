BLACK WALNUT CANDIDATE – Leah Rohlin will represent El Dorado Springs at the Black Walnut Queen Contest on the stage in the Stockton Park from 8 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.

The Black Walnut Festival is a Stockton tradition dating back to 1960.

The Festival officially begins at 1p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, with a pie contest at the Stockton High School. See page 6 for complete schedule.