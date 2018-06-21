CEDAR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WINS PATIENT SAFETY AWARD – The Missouri Hospital Association congratulates Cedar County Memorial Hospital as one of eight Missouri hospitals with the most zero harm measures reported, meaning that the facility has either achieved and/or sustained a zero rate of patient harm and is in the top 10 percent of Health Improvement Innovation Network (HIIN) participating hospitals based on 2017 data. Lynn Fredricksen, RN, BSN, Quality Assurance/ Utilization Review/ and Safety Coordinator for Cedar County Memorial recently received the award while attending a workshop on June 6 and 7, 2018 in Columbia, Missouri to network with participating HIIN providers and to discuss ways of continuing to improve patient care and prevent harm to patients. HIIN builds upon the collective momentum of the Hospital Engagement Networks (HEN) and Quality Improvement Organizations to reduce patient harm and readmission. This is part of a broader effort to transform our health care system into one that works better for the American people and for the Medicare program.

Since 2011 the Missouri HEN has resulted in more than 10,600 harms prevented and $98.4 million saved for participating Missouri hospitals. Of Missouri Hospital Association participating hospitals recently surveyed, 100 percent indicated HEN efforts are directly responsible for, or a contributor to, improved quality and safety within their organization. The HIIN works to reduce overall hospital acquired conditions by 20 percent and 30-day hospital readmissions by 23 percent, building on the success of the Partnership for Patients Hospital Engagement Networks and Quality Improvement Organizations. Criteria considered for this award includes hospital acquired conditions such as catheter associated urinary tract infections, C-diff, MRSA, drug events, falls, and readmissions.

Fredricksen added, “Receiving this award for achieving and/or sustaining a zero rate of harm is such a positive mark for our hospital when you consider the closeness of the monitoring in today’s society. Everything is watched, reported, and transparently available for all to see. Our hospital gives very personal care to those we serve in our community — we know you, and you know us, which adds greatly to the quality of care. This award is a direct result of the ongoing excellence of our nursing staff. The entire community should be very proud of this achievement.”

CCMH WINS NURSING AWARD – (above) Cedar County Memorial Hospital nurses with Missouri Hospital Association award – (From left) Denise Alexander – LPN; Kasiha Hooper – RN; Rob Simon – RN, Director of Nursing; Lynn Fredricksen – RN (with award); Amanda Schiereck – RN; Phil Alexander – RN.