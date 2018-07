GOLD WATCH AND ALL – Owen Elliot’s retirement party on Saturday, July 14, was a gathering of family and friends and speeches and compliments and even a few tears. Besides the honors presented to Owen by Missouri legislators Rep. Warren Love and Senator Sandy Crawford, he received a gold watch presented by City Manager Bruce Rogers, a commemorative fireman’s axe and the company of the people who care about him the most.

Bob Floyd is the new Fire Chief for El Dorado Springs.