The El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. This year’s parade theme is Star Spangled Christmas Parade, honoring our VFW, the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the State of Missouri.

Parade entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 8.

Parade categories are Automobile, Civic, Youth, Business, Church, Motorcycles, Equestrian and Musical.

Contact Jackson Tough or Peggy Snodgrass at 417/876-4154 or; email:Director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com.