EL DORADO CHRISTIAN COURTWARMING 2019 COURT – The 2019 El Dorado Christian School Winter Courtwarming Coronation was held Tuesday night, Jan. 22. The evening events began with ECHS Alumni, Abigail Batson, singing the National Anthem before the Buffalo’s took the court. The ECS varsity boy’s played an exciting, hard-fought game against Show Me Christian Academy. ECS held the score within 6 points until the fourth quarter, and ended with a loss. Half-time entertainment was The Lil’ Buffalos Cheer Squad who performed an exciting floor routine. The cheerleaders, ranging from grades 1st through 6th, were introduced by Athletic Director Mr. Travis Bryson.

The ECHS Royal Coronation immediately followed the basketball game. Pictured from left to right; freshman candidate, Noah Marsh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Marsh, escorting, freshman queen candidate, Miss Faith Shiver, daughter of Mrs. Carmen Shiver. Sophomore, Tyler Kay, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Tapp; escorting, sophomore queen candidate, Miss Isabelle Bryson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bryson; ECHS Courtwarming King, freshman, Brenton Lee Masters, son of Mr. and Mrs. Justin LeeMasters; and ECHS Courtwarming Queen, sophomore, Miss Abigail Reasoner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Reasoner. Prince and Princess royalty, front row; Prince Travis Bland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bland, and Princess Amelia Greenleaf, daughter of Mrs. Sarah Greenleaf. Freshman, Eli Daniel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Daniel, escorting, sophomore queen candidate, Miss Joelle Biron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Biron, and retiring 2018 ECHS Courtwarming Queen, sophomore, Miss Jordanne Steuck, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Gerrad Steuck.