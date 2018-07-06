COUPLE HELPS FEED COMMUNITY – In September of last year, Don and Mary Martin of El Dorado Springs decided to offer a Friday night meal to members of the community – anyone that wanted to come. Don fixed two big roasters of soup and fed about 50 people in the upper level of the Old Community Building. Since that time they have gathered donations of money and food and served every Friday night in the Park.

Recently, Terry McKinney has been helping Don and Mary.

Mary says, “This is a personal ministry for us. We’re members of the Christian Motorcycle Association and we want to serve others in our community.”

If you want to donate or volunteer please call Mary at 417/ 296-5014.