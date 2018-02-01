Make this Bowl Sunday SUPER – Designate a Sober Driver.

The Super Bowl is one of America’s most highly anticipated sports events, when friends and family gather in homes, bars and restaurants to celebrate. As Super Bowl Sunday approaches and football fans across the country prepare for the game, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind everyone to designate a sober driver because – Face It. Impaired Driving Affects Lives.

Preliminary numbers for 2017 show that 175 people were killed and 581 were seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved a substance-impaired driver.

“One careless act affects all of us,” said MoDOT Director of Highway Safety Bill Whitfield. “Before choosing to drink, choose your team’s MVP – a sober designated driver.”

The coalition offers the following party plans to make sure you and your guests arrive home safely this Sunday night.

If you’re attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a sports bar or restaurant:

• Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.

• If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay for the night.

• Never let friends drive if they’ve had too much to drink.

• If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take the keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party:

• Make sure all of your guests designate a sober driver in advance, or arrange for alternate transportation to ensure they get home safely.

• Serve food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

• Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.

• Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.

Make this year’s bowl party SUPER. Whether you have had one too many or are way over the limit, impaired driving is not worth causing a traffic crash, serious injury or even death. Missouri law makes it clear that driving while impaired has serious consequences.

For more information on highway safety, go to saveMOlives.com. You can also follow SaveMOLives on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, #saveMOlives, drivesoberMO and #ArriveAlive.