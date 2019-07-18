2019 LAND O LAKES YOUTH FAIR ROYALTY – The 2019 Royalty Coronation was held on July 9 at the Land O Lakes Fairgrounds. The eight contestants were escorted by brothers and friends for a great evening. Michaela Hicks was the guest speaker for the eve ning and focused her points on the impact that student leadership had on her life. She inspired the girls to keep striving for more and reach their full potential with 4-H and FFA. The Jr. princess representing Cherry Valley 4H is Meadow Ash. The Princess representing New Kids on the Block 4H is Kentley Rieder. The Queen representing Union Hall 4H is Avery Schiereck. The winners all recieved crowns donated by El Dorado Springs FFA, t-shirts donated by Zboutique Embroidery, and flowers donated by The Vine. The girls will be busy all week with fair activities and serve as role models to other exhibitors throughout the week.

From left – Princess Kentley Rieder, Queen Avery Schiereck and Jr. Princess Meadow Ash. Photo by Jill Chapman.