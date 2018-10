The dates for the El Dorado Springs City resident leaf pick up will be the weeks of Nov. 5-9, Nov. 26-30 and Dec. 17-21.

Place your bags of leaves out the night before or by 4 a.m. the same day as your regular trash pickup. Residents are allowed up to 8 bags, boxes or trash cans that weigh no more than 50 pounds each when full.

Brush and tree limbs will not be picked up by Waste Corporation of America.

For more information, contact 417-623-6620.