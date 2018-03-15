The Tri County 4th Annual Girls Night Out will be held April 5, 2018 @ 5:30 p.m. in the Leeper Center in El Dorado Springs..

Tickets are on sale now for $25 each or $175 for a table of eight. Ticket purchases may be made online at Wingsrefuge.com or at Shannon Realtors and Mid Missouri Bank in El Dorado Springs.

This Fashion Show and Purse Auction is a benefit for the ARC of Hope Program for Women and Children in Need.

Last year the Arc of Hope housed and helped 37 women and 25 children. Currently, there are five women and seven children at the home.

The evening event highlights a Fashion Show and both a silent and a live Purse Auction. Finger food will be served.

Wings Refuge is asking women everywhere to come and join in for an exciting fun night for a worthy cause.

For more information and tickets, call 417/399-6390.