Discover More on Route 54 is reminding the public of the 5th annual 100-mile yard sale that will be coming up on Labor Day weekend, August 30-31. This will cover communities along U.S. Hwy 54 from Nevada to Camdenton. We need sellers & bargain hunters to make this event a success. The sellers will be responsible for their own yard sale signs to draw in motorists. With the increased holiday traffic it’s encouraged that other non-profits (fire departments, churches, etc.) to hold rummage sales and fundraisers. Please direct questions or suggestions to the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MOHwy54YardSale/ or https://100mileyardsale.wordpress.com.

You can hold a yard sale on your Highway 54 property, however if you don’t live along the highway you can use a Host site: [Updates will be posted on Facebook and website.]

Camdenton – American Family Insurance, gravel parking lot, west of the square, courtesy of Shane Hulett, cray.hulett@yahoo.com. The asphalt parking is available Saturday only.

Macks Creek – space is available along Main Street, no registration required.

Near Macks Creek – at public roadside park, at the junction of Hwys 54 and 73.

East of Preston – Yates Rustic Range Trading, located 6 miles East of Preston, at (417)733-7193.

Preston – Salon 65, at the junction of Hwy 54 and 65, register at (417)733-7776.

Hermitage – Beyond Bargains Flea Market, 624 W. Hwy 54, fee charged–call Kathy (417)399-1474 for prices.

Wheatland – empty gravel lot at the junction Hwys B and 83, fee charged and proceeds benefit the Wheatland Fire Department.

Wheatland – Darby Motors, across from Main St., free space but it’s first come first serve.

Collins – Brenda’s Quilt Stop & More, located west of Collins along Hwy 54 call to register (417)876-9997.

El Dorado Springs – Chamber (old Wood’s Supermarket) parking lot, at the junction of Hwys 54 and 32. Seller yard sale fees are waived during these two days.

Nevada – Vernon County Fairgrounds, 1641 E. Ashland (at US Hwy 54), Nevada.

Weaubleau Fire Department is accepting yard sale donations with all proceeds benefiting the Fire Department. Please drop off items at the fire station and if the items to be stored inside call Fire Chief Rife at (417)298-0539.

Four Legs and Fur is accepting yard sale items with all proceeds benefiting the local Animal Society. Please drop off items at the Cain Station, call (417)292-4475 to make a drop off appointment.