Cedar County Clerk Peggy Kenney wishes to remind everyone that the last day to file as a candidate for the April 4, 2017, Municipal Election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Anyone interested in filing for a position on the Ambulance Board, Hospital Board, Chapel Hills Fire District or the Special Road Districts may do so in the Cedar County Clerk’s Office in Stockton at the Courthouse.

File with the appropriate clerk for School, City, Village or Water District Board for those vacancies.

For further information, contact Peggy Kenney at 276-6700 Ext. 221.