GIVE A CHILD A BRIGHT FUTURE – Bright Futures and Fugate Motors hope to fill this truck bed with back-to-school supplies by Monday, July 30. Items needed are listed on the Bright Futures facebook page, Fugate’s facebook page and the Chamber of Commerce facebook page. Bring items to Fugate Motors between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday and between 8:30 – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Pictured are Jamie Carpenter McCullick and Bill Norton.