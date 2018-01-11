WELCOME SEAN AUSTIN EHLERS – Arriving at 12:34 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2018, Sean Austin Ehlers became the first baby of the New Year born to parents who live in the El Dorado Springs coverage area. His parents are Jordan and Khrystel Ehlers. He weighed 8 lbs 1 oz and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Kathy and Lance Bradley and Michel and Eric Carriker. Great Grandmothers are Lola Ehlers and Lila Carriker.

Sean joins big brother Carson, two.

Sean and his parents are the recipients of: A gift basket from Citizens Memorial Hospital El Dorado Springs Clinic, a gift from Mercy Clinic in El Dorado Springs,, $25 gift card for baby’s first birthday from Angie’s Cakes, two cheeseburgers and fries from Simone’s Drive Inn, $25 gift certificate from Woods Super Market, surprise gift from Evans Drugs, free cap for Dad from Circle S Feed Co., $25 savings account from Community Bank, free cap and t-shirt from Fugate Motors, free 8×10 color photo as it appears in the Sun and a coupon from Pizza Hut.