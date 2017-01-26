WAYLON FLOYD WOODY ARRIVES JAN 10. – Waylon Floyd Woody is the First Baby of the New Year born to parents living in the El Dorado Springs coverage area. Parents Tiffany and Matt Woody and sister, four-year-old Maggie, welcomed him home. He weighed 7 lbs 12 oz and was 20 inches long.

Waylon and his parents are the proud recipients of the these gifts donated by local merchants: Cedar County Memorial Hospital – three month trial membership at the Stockton Exercise Center; Opera House Theater – two movie tickets for parents (good all year); Angie’s Cakes – six cupcakes; Sonic – $10 Sonic card; Woods Supermarket – pkg of Newborn Pampers; Heritage State Bank – free US Mint Coin set; Sisters Floral and Greenhouse – fresh bouquet for mom; Community Bank – $25 savings account; Fugate Motors – cap for Dad; Mid-Missouri Bank – $25 savings account; Wilkinson – $25 gift certificate; Norval – Schwalm – gift for parents; the Bulldog Brew – large cappuccino for Mom and Dad; Evans Drugs – surprise gift; Circle S Feed – Circle S Feed cap; Casey’s General Store – two large single topping pizzas; Circle S. Opry – two tickets to any show in the coming year; El Dorado Springs Sun – free 8×10 color photograph as it appears in the Sun.