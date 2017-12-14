The first ever Cedar County Teddy Bear Toss which will occur during halftime of the girls varsity basketball game versus Stockton on Thursday, Dec. 14. Game time is at 6 p.m. and Pup Squad will also perform.

The cost of entry into the game will be one new stuffed animal per person wishing to attend. After the countdown at halftime, all participants will throw their stuffed animals onto the court. Stuffed animals will be collected and given to local agencies for distribution to children experiencing stressful and traumatic situations.

This event is sponsored by ElDo CTA (Community Teachers Association.)