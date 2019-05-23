Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who died while serving in America’s Armed Forces. Please join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary by displaying the flag at your home and business on May 27, weather permitting.

Originally called “Decoration Day”, it began after the Civil War to commemorate those who died in the war by decorating their graves. It was declared “Memorial Day” by federal law in 1967, by which time the remembrance had been extended to honor all Americans who died while serving in America’s armed forces. Many people celebrate Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. Volunteers place American flags on every grave in national cemeteries.

By honoring the nations’ war dead, we preserve their memory and their service and sacrifice. All U.S. flags should be displayed at half-staff during the morning hours on May 27. At noon, they should be raised back to full staff.