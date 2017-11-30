The Church of Christ Food Pantry, which serves 1,800 local families each year has received a grant from the Walmart Foundation which will match every dollar up to $3,000 donated to the Pantry. That would give the Food Pantry a total of $6,000 to help hungry families.

For more information or to donate contact ChurchofChrist@centurytel.net, call 417/876-4256 or mail donations to: Church of Christ Food Pantry, 302 E. Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.

Deadline is Feb. 1, 2018.