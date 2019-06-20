The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board, at its regular June 13 meeting, voted to continue providing free breakfast and free lunch for Elementary students in the next school year.

Supt. Mark Koca said the income level for Middle School and High School student families has reached the point where those students are no longer eligible for free meals like they have for the past five years. Elementary students are.

Supt. Koca said, “For five years nobody had to pay for a school lunch. That’s a lot of money from the community that never had to go to St. Louis.”

During the 2019 school year, the school lunch/breakfast program had a loss of $66,931. Koca said, “That is not sustainable.”

The board approved a bid from Daniel Berning of $250 on the 1999 Dodge Caravan. They received an identical bid from Tammy Berning, but received his bid first.

The board accepted a bid from Mark Beason for $50 on concrete blocks.

The board agreed to consider development of a policy of no pets on campus and at school events.

The board discussed establishment of a staff and student dress code. They will get recommendations from the student council and from teachers.

The board took up consideration of classified and certified salary schedules. Supt. Koca said, “We are still a little bit overloaded on staff.”

Chad Whitesell said, “How many?”

Koca said, “A study two years ago said 12.” He said they would probably handle that by attrition. He said, “Six openings in June may take care of that.”

The board adopted the superintendent’s recommended classified and certified salary schedules with an increase in the teacher base salary from $31,500 to $32,000. Substitute teacher pay will increase to $80.

The board approved a contract change for student transportation.

The board approved Tania Molz for board secretary and Karen Beason for board treasurer.

The board set the final meeting for the fiscal year for 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24.

Supt. Koca reported on lightning damage: $6,000 to the old gym roof, $16,000 to the main power panel for the fire alarm system, intercoms, computers, phone lines, fax and copy machines. He said, “It’s really bazaar how widespread the damage was.”

He does not yet have a total dollar value on the damage.

The school received $2,200 on the gym seats from the High School gym.

The only board member not present was Josh Floyd. Present were Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Shepard, Nathan Murry and Darrell Eason, presiding.

In the consent portion of the meeting, the board approved the payment of bills totaling $349,176.78.