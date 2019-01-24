Heroes, Giants, Villains, Wizards, True Love, Murder

The Opera House Arts Council will host its annual Murder Mystery Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Spring City Venue, (the Norval//Schwalm building) 100 N. Main in El Dorado Springs. This year’s interactive event, which involves the audience and the actors will be “The Princess Bride Died.”

Dinner will be prime roast beef with au jus and horse radish. green beans, baked potato with butter and sour cream, garden salad with ranch dressing, dinner rolls and red velvet cake. Iced tea, water and coffee will be available. Tickets are $45 each and guests will be registered for door prizes.

Tickets are available at these El Dorado Springs locations: Community Bank, Community National Bank, Mid-Missouri Bank, Simmons Bank, Allison’s Quick Lube, Jami Carpenter-McCullick at Fugate Motors. El Dorado Springs Sun and the Opera House Theater. Debit/Credit Card purchase must be made at the Opera House. Call 876-3841 for more information.