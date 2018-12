Santa Claus is coming to Shopko Hometown

On Saturday, Dec. 8, Santa will be at our Shopko Hometown stores to visit with area children and be available for photos from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parents may take their own pictures of their children with Santa Claus as a photographer will not be on site to take or sell photos.

Contact: Nick Rodenberg, Store Manager (417) 876-2943.