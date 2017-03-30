The Spring One-Act Play at El Dorado Springs High School for 2017 will be “Fine Dining,” by Burton Bumgarner.

This delicious comedy is made up of three scenes set in a restaurant during the time customers arrive, place their orders, and await their meals. The scenes include “The Irritated Man,” “Anxiety Dreams,” and “Stephen King Goes to Lunch.” The eight actors change roles with each scene, playing a spoiled toddler, a flustered waitress, pretentious customers, a celebrity-seeking opportunist, and a man who just might be a famous writer. Waiters, managers and customers all combine to make for a truly tasty drama experience.

Tickets for the Spring One-Act Play are on sale for $4 in advanced and $5 at the door. You can purchase tickets from any of the actors from El Dorado Springs, or at the door. Production for the play is in the Middle School Gym, March 31 and April 1, at 7 p.m. Come out and support the El Do Drama Department, and more importantly, our kids in the community.