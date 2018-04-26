Maurice and Ardella Fugate will retire from Fugate Insurance Agency Monday, April 30, after nearly 47 years in business.

They got into the insurance business in July 1971 when they bought out Dallas Dale. Their first office was in the Park Hotel. They later moved further north on Main St. to the former photography studio at 116 North Main.

In 1977, they purchased property and built their current office at 1308 South Hwy. 32.

The companies they currently represent are Cedar County Farmers Mutual, Cameron Mutual, First Auto and Casualty, Dairyland Insurance Co. (for high risk clients.)

The Fugates are selling the auto part of the agency to Paul Long. They are transferring Cedar County Farmers Mutual to Mid-Missouri Insurance.

In the 70s and 80s, they dealt in real estate. In the 80s and 90s, they built log houses after Maurice built one for his sister, Judy Fenzl.

They haven’t yet sold their office building.

Ardella and Maurice have three children – Brian lives on Ardella’s home place east of town; Deanna lives in Springfield and Kirk lives in New Orleans. They have four grandchildren – two here, one in Springfield and one in Oklahoma City.

Next week they will attend three graduations – one from a four-year college, one from a two-year college and one from high school.

Then Maurice will enjoy taking care of his cows. Ardella says she will do whatever she wants.