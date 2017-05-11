Another fun-filled Saturday is planned in downtown El Dorado Springs. Saturday, May 13, begins with a Pancake Feed at 7:30 a.m. in the Wayside Inn Museum. This has been a tradition for several years to coincide with the Car Show which begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. If you miss breakfast, there will food available at the Car Show. The Boy Scouts are cooking hamburgers and the Opera House Arts Council is selling walking tacos.

Registration for the 24th Annual 54 Cruisers Car Show is from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. with the awards presentation at 2 p.m. At 1:30 p.m. the club will auction their traditional quilt made from T-shirts and a book shelf featuring a radiator from a 1926 Model T Ford with a 1926 Missouri license plate right in front of it. The radiator was donated by Ralph Zartman and the license plate and bookshelf by Mark Boch. The club will also raffle off a Mossberg 536 12 gauge shotgun . Tickets are six for five dollars. There will be a live D.J. and the movie theater will show American Grafitti.

All money raised will be used in the community. In the last 24 years, the club has donated $40,000 to the El Dorado Springs community and surrounding area.

While at the Car Show, walk through the Park and view the various woks of art by local artists from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.. Art work is for show and for sale.