by Sherry Wiseman

El Do Youth Inc. Board Secretary

The El Do Youth Inc. Board is currently exploring options for the future of the El Do Youth Center. In April, the three year Youth Opportunities Program Grant expired. The after-school program ended in May.

As a result, the Center is now available for rent during the day as well as during the evening. Weddings, receptions, birthday parties and meetings may be held in our beautiful facility at reasonable rates.

We are open to suggestions for use of the Center on a long term basis. Our mission continues to be to improve the community and the lives of its citizens.

For more information on rental or to make suggestions for long term use, go to our website at www.eldoyouth.org and fill out the on-line “Contact Us” form or call 876-5439 and leave a message.