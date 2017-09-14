BIG SCREEN FOR A BIG IDEA – “It only took a 30 second phone call to Harold Fugate to get the ball rolling,” said Davis Long, one of the local young men along with Justin Culbertson and Tate Thoreson who helped bring the first NFL game of the season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots to El Dorado Springs’ long neglected big outdoor drive – in movie screen.

The 70 ft x 30 ft screen had been unused for over 25 years and was sitting back in the field now owned by Fugate. It was originally the drive–in movie theatre. Most people didn’t even notice it.

In a matter of less than three weeks, the three young men, with the help of numerous volunteers (see thank you) got permission, got the screen power washed and painted, got the field mowed and de-chiggered, obtained a concessionaire, secured 10 large trash cans, ordered the porta-potties, advertised, got sponsors, performed numerous screen tests and figured out to make it work.

While Culbertson and Long worked on the electronic aspect and the logistics of making everything operate smoothly, Thoreson provided much of the audio and video equipment.

Thoreson got involved when, “I saw Davis’ facebook post and talked to him at the school when we were both getting eclipse glasses. I went out to the lot and we watched a baseball game and I decided to get involved. I like to be involved in community events.” He said he provided the satellite dish, and the power washer. Jeremy Barger provided the speakers and Joe Hebert, Tara and Chad Friar painted the screen with paint provided by Fugate.

As the night approached, concerns ranged from no one showing up to too many people showing up. Long said the turnout was a perfect happy medium.

Culbertson said, “I was really happy to see so many people come out. I think El Dorado Springs is full of folks who want to help out community and want fun things to do. This was an excellent example of people coming together.”

Long said that the over $600 in proceeds from sponsors for this event will go to the Opera House Theatre.

The group, which calls themselves SEC (Special Event Crew), have plans for future activities – not just movies.

Long said, “There is no board or officers, just like- minded people who want to do fun things. The SEC facebook page will be up soon and we’ll notify people of our events.” He continued, “We want to thank Harold Fugate for supporting us and allowing us to provide this event on his property.”