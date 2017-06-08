The El Dorado Springs Picnic will be held Thursday – Saturday, July 20-22, 2017.

The Picnic Committee will begin marking the streets with booth numbers on Wednesday morning. July 19. The map will be put in the window at city hall to help vendors know where their spots are for later that evening. Then beginning at 6 p.m. all booths will be allowed to set up with all trailers to set first, before tents etc.

Trailers should arrive early so the committee can direct which way you will need to set. At approximately 8 p.m. the County Liners will perform for the street dance. The street dance will be on West Spring Street in front of City Hall/Community Center.

The Picnic Committee and Pride Amusements, Inc., will offer 3 nights of carnival wristbands for the 136th Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Wristband tickets for each night may be purchased for $21 in advance from City Hall during regular business hours beginning Monday, July 17, until Friday, July 20. Cash only will be accepted. Wristband tickets may also be purchased at the carnival ticket booths for $23 per night. Single tickets are also available at the ticket booths to be purchased during the Picnic.

Frogs and turtles need to be returned to their home habitat following the contests. Do not leave them in the Park or other unfamiliar places to them. They need to be taken back where you picked them up so they can find food. Frogs breathe through their skin so they need to be kept wet. Thank you for helping these animals to continue to live healthy and happy. The frog jumping contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, and the turtle race will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 21.

Judi will begin to accept registrations for the 2017 talent contest on July 5. Anyone wishing to enter the talent contest can do so by calling 417-876-2691. Questions will be answered until July 5. Auditions are not needed however advance registration is required.

We are still accepting Picnic booth registrations. Contact Judi at 417-876-2691 or City Hall 417-876-2521 for an application.