Sept. 24-30 is National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. In Missouri, there are 28 adult education programs with more than 250 class sites. The Nevada Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program has classroom sites in Nevada, El Dorado Springs, and Stockton.

Missouri AEL programs serve adults 17 years of age and older, who are no longer enrolled in school or who are functioning below the high school completion level. Missouri AEL programs provide instruction and materials free of charge to adult students. In 2016, Missouri ranked second in the nation for academic gains through adult education.

Missouri no longer uses the GED test instead Missouri now uses the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET®). Nevada Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) classes help students prepare for the HiSET® and improve basic literacy skills. Missouri averages an 89% pass rate on the HiSET®.

After passing the high school equivalency, students can enter credentialed training programs, apprenticeship employment or pursue a professional degree. The demand for more educated workers continues to grow. By 2020, approximately 65 percent of all jobs will require some level of postsecondary education. By next year, it is estimated that only 10 percent of jobs will be open to those who fail to complete high school and only 28 percent will be open to those with only a high-school diploma.

A person with a high school diploma or equivalent earns an average of $7,500 more per year in Missouri than a non-graduate adult. Missourians with a high school degree are more likely to work full time and retain employment.

Investing in Adult education is investing in economic growth and a growing middle class. So as we celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, if you or someone you know can benefit from services offered through Missouri Adult Education and Literacy please contact your local instructor or the Nevada AEL program director. Shearl Scism, Nevada AEL Program Director and Instructor, sscism@nevada.k12.mo.us 417-448-2016 Ext. 259; Michael Horn, El Dorado Springs Instructor, mhorn@nevada.k12.mo.us, Larry Nottingham. Stockton Instructor, stocktonhiset@yahoo.com.